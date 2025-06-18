Kerala Unveils Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign to Foster a Drug-Free Society
The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, launches a comprehensive, state-wide anti-drug campaign starting June 26, coinciding with the International Day Against Drug Abuse. Spanning until January 2026, it includes community involvement, educational programs, legal enforcement, and various initiatives to foster a drug-free society.
The Kerala government is escalating its efforts against drug abuse with a comprehensive, state-wide initiative aimed at fostering a drug-free society. Announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the fifth phase of the campaign will commence on June 26, in alignment with the International Day Against Drug Abuse.
The campaign will continue until January 30, 2026, featuring district-level events led by elected representatives. A special program in campuses will also be launched with support from ministers, public figures, NGOs, and artists, aimed at eradicating drug use at various societal levels.
Integral to the campaign are initiatives like 'My Family is a Drug-Free Family,' anti-drug rallies, and various educational programs. This is backed by strict enforcement, with over 13,700 individuals checked and significant drug seizures made recently. The campaign is further reinforced by engaging schools and community discussions to promote a drug-free environment.
