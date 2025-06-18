Left Menu

Kerala Unveils Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign to Foster a Drug-Free Society

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, launches a comprehensive, state-wide anti-drug campaign starting June 26, coinciding with the International Day Against Drug Abuse. Spanning until January 2026, it includes community involvement, educational programs, legal enforcement, and various initiatives to foster a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:42 IST
Kerala Unveils Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign to Foster a Drug-Free Society
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is escalating its efforts against drug abuse with a comprehensive, state-wide initiative aimed at fostering a drug-free society. Announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the fifth phase of the campaign will commence on June 26, in alignment with the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

The campaign will continue until January 30, 2026, featuring district-level events led by elected representatives. A special program in campuses will also be launched with support from ministers, public figures, NGOs, and artists, aimed at eradicating drug use at various societal levels.

Integral to the campaign are initiatives like 'My Family is a Drug-Free Family,' anti-drug rallies, and various educational programs. This is backed by strict enforcement, with over 13,700 individuals checked and significant drug seizures made recently. The campaign is further reinforced by engaging schools and community discussions to promote a drug-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025