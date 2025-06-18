Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister Challenges River Linking Project

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is set to meet Union Minister C R Patil to oppose Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram-Banakacharla river linking project, which he claims threatens Telangana's water rights. Criticizing former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy emphasizes a strategic approach involving political and legal channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:56 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced his intention to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to voice the state's concerns over the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla river linking project by Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy criticized former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserting that the project, which aims to divert Godavari water to drought-affected Andhra regions, compromises Telangana's water rights. He emphasized a strategic approach involving 'saam, daan, bhed, dand' to oppose the project through political and legal means.

During an all-party MPs meeting, Reddy advised Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu not to assume project approval due to political influence with the NDA government. Meanwhile, Reddy rejected claims of inaction, asserting swift complaints to relevant authorities and targeting Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for not participating in a scheduled meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

