Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Under Fire: Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Governance

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's governance in Uttar Pradesh, alleging rising crime, corruption, and an agenda against education. Yadav accused the government of failing to ensure public safety and perpetuating systemic issues including corruption and inadequate transportation for schooling, while calling for a release of top criminals' list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Under Fire: Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Governance
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that crime and corruption have escalated under its rule.

During a visit to his parliamentary constituency of Kannauj, Yadav echoed concerns over public safety and transparency within the administration. He accused the government of failing to disclose the top criminal figures and claimed that there are no safe spaces left for citizens.

Yadav further decried the potential closure of primary schools, arguing that this threatens educational access for children from poor families. He claimed the government's actions are part of a broader conspiracy to undermine education, job opportunities, and reservation policies, reflecting systemic corruption and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025