Uttar Pradesh Under Fire: Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Governance

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that crime and corruption have escalated under its rule.

During a visit to his parliamentary constituency of Kannauj, Yadav echoed concerns over public safety and transparency within the administration. He accused the government of failing to disclose the top criminal figures and claimed that there are no safe spaces left for citizens.

Yadav further decried the potential closure of primary schools, arguing that this threatens educational access for children from poor families. He claimed the government's actions are part of a broader conspiracy to undermine education, job opportunities, and reservation policies, reflecting systemic corruption and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)