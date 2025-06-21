Left Menu

Siwan Man Arrested for Impersonating Gangster to Threaten MP

A man from Bihar's Siwan district was arrested for impersonating a jailed gangster to threaten Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha. The accused purportedly warned Kushwaha against discussing a political party, threatening harm. Upon arrest, he admitted dissatisfaction with Kushwaha's statements. Ongoing investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Siwan district, Bihar, for allegedly pretending to be an aide of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to threaten Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, officials reported on Saturday.

The arrest follows accusations that the man issued multiple threats to the MP, cautioning him against comments on a specific political party and vowing to 'finish him' within 10 days. During interrogation, the accused admitted to placing several threatening calls to the MP, according to Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma.

The suspect, formerly linked to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), which Kushwaha heads, confessed dissatisfaction with the MP's recent remarks prompted the threats. Police have recovered the phone used for the threats and confirmed the arrest had no real connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

