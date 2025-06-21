Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Borno: Suicide Bombing at Fish Market

A female suicide bomber attacked a fish market in Borno, Nigeria, causing at least 12 deaths and injuring many others. The incident, linked to Boko Haram's ongoing insurgency, highlights the persistent threat of violence in the region. Authorities and locals report significant casualties and widespread displacement due to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 12 people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a suicide bombing at a fish market in Borno, Nigeria, late Friday night. Authorities confirmed the bomber, a woman, strategically entered the market and detonated an explosive device amidst the crowd.

The police spokesperson for Borno State, Nahum Kenneth Daso, stated that the attacker had an improvised explosive device tied to her body. The blast left a trail of destruction, with those injured now receiving medical care in local hospitals.

This tragic incident is a chilling reminder of the ongoing conflict within Borno, a region plagued by a 16-year insurgency led by Boko Haram. The violence has claimed thousands of lives and displaced over two million people, according to aid organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

