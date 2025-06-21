Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Police Exam Under Scrutiny Amidst Allegations

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has alleged irregularities in the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission refuted these claims, asserting the examination was fair. They are reviewing CCTV footage and reports, promising legal action against misinformation spreaders.

Updated: 21-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:15 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has firmly denied allegations of malpractice in the recent police constable recruitment exam, following claims by former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Conducted on June 15, the HPPSC ensured the process was transparent, adhering to all protocols with district administration assistance.

Despite circulating rumors on social media regarding examination irregularities, the HPPSC announced a thorough review of CCTV footage and reports. No evidence supporting these allegations has been found thus far, with the Commission emphasizing their commitment to transparency and accountability, welcoming factual and constructive reporting.

HPPSC has condemned the spread of misinformation online, warning of potential legal repercussions for those disseminating false claims. They encouraged any candidates with grievances to approach directly for resolution, reiterating earlier accusations were baseless without substantiated evidence from administrative bodies or video footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

