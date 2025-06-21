Left Menu

Tragic Mishap: Police Constable Dies from Accidental Rifle Discharge

A police constable in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, Mithilesh Yadav, died when his service rifle accidentally discharged during a patrol. The incident occurred near Banadag railway siding. Yadav was declared dead at Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital. He hailed from Garwah district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:17 IST
Tragic Mishap: Police Constable Dies from Accidental Rifle Discharge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable tragically lost his life on duty due to an accidental discharge of his service rifle in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The incident was confirmed by a senior police authority.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Amit Kumar Anand detailed that Constable Mithilesh Yadav was performing patrol duty near the Banadag railway siding of NTPC. The mishap occurred when Yadav slipped, causing the INSAS rifle to discharge, fatally injuring him.

Efforts to save Yadav were futile as he was declared dead upon arrival at Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital. The deceased constable was a native of the state's Garwah district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025