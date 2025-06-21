Tragic Mishap: Police Constable Dies from Accidental Rifle Discharge
A police constable in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, Mithilesh Yadav, died when his service rifle accidentally discharged during a patrol. The incident occurred near Banadag railway siding. Yadav was declared dead at Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital. He hailed from Garwah district.
- Country:
- India
A police constable tragically lost his life on duty due to an accidental discharge of his service rifle in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The incident was confirmed by a senior police authority.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Amit Kumar Anand detailed that Constable Mithilesh Yadav was performing patrol duty near the Banadag railway siding of NTPC. The mishap occurred when Yadav slipped, causing the INSAS rifle to discharge, fatally injuring him.
Efforts to save Yadav were futile as he was declared dead upon arrival at Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital. The deceased constable was a native of the state's Garwah district.
