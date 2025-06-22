Meghalaya SIT Cracks Down on Indore Businessman's Murder Case
A special investigation team from Meghalaya Police arrested a security guard in Madhya Pradesh linked to the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Recently, they apprehended a property dealer for concealing crucial evidence. With these arrests, the total taken into custody now numbers seven.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a security guard in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.
The incident, which involved the businessman's wife and multiple suspects, has seen a total of seven arrests. Key individuals, including a property dealer who concealed belongings of Raghuvanshi's wife, have been apprehended, shedding more light on the alleged conspiracy.
Raghuvanshi's body was discovered under suspicious circumstances, leading to a complex investigation spanning different states. The accused are set to appear in court as authorities push to unravel the intricate details of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Meat Discovery Sparks Investigation in Mathura
Manipur Unrest: Arrests Spark Protests Amidst Violence Investigation
Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Anti-Hindu Stance Amid Activist's Murder Investigation
Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation
Kaleshwaram Project Controversy: Shifts, Criticisms, and Investigations