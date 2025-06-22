Meghalaya SIT Cracks Down on Indore Businessman's Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a security guard in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The incident, which involved the businessman's wife and multiple suspects, has seen a total of seven arrests. Key individuals, including a property dealer who concealed belongings of Raghuvanshi's wife, have been apprehended, shedding more light on the alleged conspiracy.

Raghuvanshi's body was discovered under suspicious circumstances, leading to a complex investigation spanning different states. The accused are set to appear in court as authorities push to unravel the intricate details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)