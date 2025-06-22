Left Menu

Meghalaya SIT Cracks Down on Indore Businessman's Murder Case

A special investigation team from Meghalaya Police arrested a security guard in Madhya Pradesh linked to the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Recently, they apprehended a property dealer for concealing crucial evidence. With these arrests, the total taken into custody now numbers seven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:20 IST
Meghalaya SIT Cracks Down on Indore Businessman's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a security guard in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The incident, which involved the businessman's wife and multiple suspects, has seen a total of seven arrests. Key individuals, including a property dealer who concealed belongings of Raghuvanshi's wife, have been apprehended, shedding more light on the alleged conspiracy.

Raghuvanshi's body was discovered under suspicious circumstances, leading to a complex investigation spanning different states. The accused are set to appear in court as authorities push to unravel the intricate details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025