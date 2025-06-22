Prohibitory Orders Stir Controversy in Kolkata's Political Landscape
Kolkata Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Kalighat and Alipore areas to prevent assembly, citing potential disturbances. The move follows the detention of BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar and a London-based doctor after a brief roadside meeting. The BJP claims this is linked to a previous controversy involving West Bengal's Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to avert public disturbances and ensure safety, Kolkata Police have enforced prohibitory orders in the southern city's Kalighat and Alipore areas. As per police notifications, the orders restrict assemblies of five or more people for 60 days, highlighting potential threats to public peace.
The decision followed an incident involving the detention of West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and a London-based doctor, who were briefly held after a roadside exchange in Bhavanipur. Notably, these areas fall under the Kalighat police jurisdiction, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resides.
The BJP has alleged political motives behind the detentions, linking them to a past confrontation between the doctor and the Chief Minister at Oxford University. Despite police restrictions, Majumdar attempted to visit Harish Mukherjee Road, resulting in heightened tensions and the issuance of prohibitory orders in-region.
