Toll Collection Contract Sparks Legal Battle over Missed Stamp Duty

In a burgeoning legal dispute, a Delhi-based firm contracted to collect tolls on National Highway-19 in Uttar Pradesh faces allegations of dodging substantial stamp duty payments. The firm's 15-year lease deal was secured at a scant Rs 100 in stamp duty, sharply below the stipulated Rs 62.87 crore.

According to Pankaj Singh, AIG, Registration in Bhadohi, the firm's representative signed a contract on March 18, 2023, to operate on a 72-kilometer stretch between Prayagraj and Varanasi. This deal, valued at Rs 3,144 crore, now stands contested due to the alleged underpayment.

The district collector, Shailesh Kumar, acting on governmental directives and orders from the chief secretary in October 2024, has initiated an investigation. This investigation exposed the company's failure to meet stamp duty obligations, igniting legal proceedings scheduled for early July.