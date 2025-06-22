Maoist Leader's Arrest Shakes Up Jharkhand

Shambhu Singh, the notorious area commander of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), was captured by authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday, police revealed.

Singh, aged 24, was intercepted in Palwal village under Chattarpur police's jurisdiction as he allegedly sought levy payments from villagers.

Reeshma Ramesan, the district's Superintendent of Police, confirmed Singh's involvement in a police-TSPC encounter on October 24, 2024, and noted that he is a suspect in six pending cases.

