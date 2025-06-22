Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Minors Found in Medininagar Pond

In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand, the bodies of two young boys were found in a pond in Medininagar, Palamu district. The victims, identified as Arpit Dubey, aged 6, and Aaro Tiwari, aged 9, had been missing since Saturday.

According to authorities, the boys were discovered in a pond located in the Kashinagar locality. The pond had accumulated rainwater and is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic drowning.

Officer-in-Charge Rajesh Lal Rajwar stated that after post-mortem examinations, the bodies were released to the grieving families. Primary investigations suggest the children lost their way before meeting their unfortunate fate.

