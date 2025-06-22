Left Menu

Uber Assault Incident Sparks Outrage in Mumbai

A 28-year-old woman airline pilot reported a sexual harassment case involving an Uber driver and two men during a ride in Mumbai. The driver allowed the suspects to board the cab, one of whom assaulted her. A police investigation is ongoing, and Uber has revoked the driver's access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:06 IST
Uber Assault Incident Sparks Outrage in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Uber ride turned into a nightmare for a 28-year-old airline pilot in Mumbai when she was allegedly sexually harassed by an Uber driver and two other men. The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Thursday, with the victim heading home to Ghatkopar.

The woman's husband, a Navy officer who resides in a Navy complex, had booked the ride for her after their dinner outing. According to the complaint, 25 minutes into the trip, the driver deviated from the route and picked up two male passengers. One sat beside her and made inappropriate advances. She was threatened when she protested, and the cab driver remained passive.

The woman reported the crime the next morning, prompting a police investigation. A First Information Report has been filed, and Uber has immediately revoked the driver's access to their platform, condemning the act and cooperating with authorities.

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025