Uber Assault Incident Sparks Outrage in Mumbai

An Uber ride turned into a nightmare for a 28-year-old airline pilot in Mumbai when she was allegedly sexually harassed by an Uber driver and two other men. The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Thursday, with the victim heading home to Ghatkopar.

The woman's husband, a Navy officer who resides in a Navy complex, had booked the ride for her after their dinner outing. According to the complaint, 25 minutes into the trip, the driver deviated from the route and picked up two male passengers. One sat beside her and made inappropriate advances. She was threatened when she protested, and the cab driver remained passive.

The woman reported the crime the next morning, prompting a police investigation. A First Information Report has been filed, and Uber has immediately revoked the driver's access to their platform, condemning the act and cooperating with authorities.