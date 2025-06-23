Mumbai Court Denies Bail: Social Media Post Sparks Legal Battle
A Mumbai court has denied anticipatory bail to Santosh Darekar, accused of sharing an objectionable post about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The court ruled based on prima facie evidence suggesting Darekar promoted enmity between groups. Investigations continue, with the court emphasizing the need for custodial interrogation.
A Mumbai court has refused the anticipatory bail application of Santosh Darekar, a Pune resident, in a case involving an allegedly objectionable social media post about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Darekar faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly promoting enmity among different groups. The court emphasized the importance of custodial interrogation in ongoing investigations.
Judge Prashant Kale ruled against Darekar's plea, citing prima facie evidence of the alleged offence and the need for seizure of his mobile device. The prosecution's argument was regarded as valid and decisive in the rejection of bail.
