Bribery Scandal Unraveled: Tehsil Office Officials Arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made noteworthy arrests at the Gangapur tehsil office, bringing two officials to justice for soliciting a bribe.

The detained officials, Senior Assistant Jai Sharma, and his associate Sonu, were allegedly involved in a Rs 75,000 bribery scandal, linked to a land purchase registration.

According to ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda, initial demands reached Rs 1 lakh; however, a lower sum was negotiated. The scandal puts the spotlight on potential complicity among other tehsil employees.

