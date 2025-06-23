Bribery Scandal Unraveled: Tehsil Office Officials Arrested
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two individuals, a senior assistant and his associate, for allegedly accepting a bribe to process land registration. The officials demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a buyer to register an agricultural land purchase. Further investigations are underway involving other office employees.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made noteworthy arrests at the Gangapur tehsil office, bringing two officials to justice for soliciting a bribe.
The detained officials, Senior Assistant Jai Sharma, and his associate Sonu, were allegedly involved in a Rs 75,000 bribery scandal, linked to a land purchase registration.
According to ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda, initial demands reached Rs 1 lakh; however, a lower sum was negotiated. The scandal puts the spotlight on potential complicity among other tehsil employees.
