Tensions Rise: Iranian Attack Threatens Gulf Relations

The Iranian strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar poses a significant threat to the recent diplomatic progress between the Arab Gulf states and Iran, a Gulf official indicated in a conversation with Reuters on Monday.

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, noted that "Iran's actions are benefiting Israel, which aims to create discord and obstruct recent enhancements in the relations between Iran and the Gulf countries."

In the past few years, nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have successfully mended their previously strained relations with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)