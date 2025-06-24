Delhi Govt's Bold Move: Direct Benefits for Kanwar Committees

In a major policy shift, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta disclosed that kanwar committees will now receive financial assistance directly, bypassing traditional tender processes. This move is aimed at eradicating corruption within the system.

During a press briefing post-cabinet meeting, Gupta unveiled that Minister Kapil Mishra will lead a committee to determine the financial ceiling for assistance, alongside the Mukhyamnatri Dharmik Utsav Committee. Four additional MLAs will also partake in decision-making.

The government further pledged to cover up to 1,200 units of electricity for kanwar camps, eliminating previous bureaucratic hurdles. Gupta stressed that non-registered committees have until July 30 to apply, while traffic and security measures will be reinforced with civil defence volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)