Crackdown on Flesh Trade in Bejai: Salon's License Revoked
A salon in Bejai was raided by police for allegedly operating an illegal flesh trade. The Sixth Sense Beauty Salon, located in Pinto Chambers, has had its trade license canceled by the Mangaluru City Corporation following a police report. Investigations are ongoing under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A raid conducted by the police unraveled an alleged flesh trade operation at Sixth Sense Beauty Salon in Bejai, reported authorities on Tuesday.
Located on the second floor of Pinto Chambers and owned by a Udupi resident, the salon has had its trade license canceled by the Mangaluru City Corporation after police findings.
A case has been filed at Urwa Police Station per the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigations are in process, with ongoing actions against unlawful establishments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mangaluru
- police
- raid
- flesh trade
- Bejai
- salon
- law
- crime
- MCC
- Urwa Police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
(Eds: Fixes typo) Stadium stampede: Police made arrest because Karnataka CM ordered, says lawyer of RCB's marketing head to HC.
Assam Chief Minister Vows to Enforce 1950 Law to Combat Illegal Immigration
U.S. Lawmakers Push for American-Made Drones to Enhance National Security
Stadium stampede: Police made arrest because Karnataka CM ordered, says lawyer of RCB's marking head to HC.
Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively