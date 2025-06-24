Crackdown on Flesh Trade in Bejai: Salon's License Revoked

A raid conducted by the police unraveled an alleged flesh trade operation at Sixth Sense Beauty Salon in Bejai, reported authorities on Tuesday.

Located on the second floor of Pinto Chambers and owned by a Udupi resident, the salon has had its trade license canceled by the Mangaluru City Corporation after police findings.

A case has been filed at Urwa Police Station per the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigations are in process, with ongoing actions against unlawful establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)