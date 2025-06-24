Left Menu

Crackdown on Flesh Trade in Bejai: Salon's License Revoked

A salon in Bejai was raided by police for allegedly operating an illegal flesh trade. The Sixth Sense Beauty Salon, located in Pinto Chambers, has had its trade license canceled by the Mangaluru City Corporation following a police report. Investigations are ongoing under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST
Crackdown on Flesh Trade in Bejai: Salon's License Revoked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A raid conducted by the police unraveled an alleged flesh trade operation at Sixth Sense Beauty Salon in Bejai, reported authorities on Tuesday.

Located on the second floor of Pinto Chambers and owned by a Udupi resident, the salon has had its trade license canceled by the Mangaluru City Corporation after police findings.

A case has been filed at Urwa Police Station per the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigations are in process, with ongoing actions against unlawful establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025