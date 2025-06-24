Strengthening Governance: Parliamentary Committees' Role in Democratic Oversight

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the vital role parliamentary committees play in shaping constructive governance dialogue. Speaking at the National Conference of Estimates Committees, Birla urged governments to perceive committee reports not as criticism but as guides for improvement.

Highlighting the committees' role in democratic oversight, Birla noted that members bring substantial public service experience to discussions. The conference also saw a resolution to optimize committee operations, including minimum sittings and standardized reporting.

The gathering, marking the 75th anniversary of the Estimates Committee, featured prominent figures like Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and other legislative leaders, emphasizing efforts to enhance financial analysis skills among committee members.

