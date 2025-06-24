Border Uncovered: Heroin and Weapons Seized Near India-Pakistan Line

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully seized a part of a pistol and a magazine near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district. The discovery occurred in an agricultural field within the Roranwala Khurd village, according to a BSF official.

Wrapped meticulously in yellow adhesive tape, the weapons' concealment method resembles that of illicit trafficking operations. This incident is the latest in the BSF's ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities along the border.

On Sunday, BSF personnel had uncovered a packet of heroin weighing 493 grams in the same vicinity, suggesting a persistent pattern. Notably, this narcotic package was also wrapped in yellow tape, integrated with a metal ring, possibly for easy transport.

