Border Uncovered: Heroin and Weapons Seized Near India-Pakistan Line
The BSF seized a part of a pistol and magazine wrapped in yellow tape near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar. A day earlier, they found 493 grams of heroin in the same area, indicating ongoing smuggling activities. The heroin packet was also wrapped in yellow tape with a metal ring.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully seized a part of a pistol and a magazine near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district. The discovery occurred in an agricultural field within the Roranwala Khurd village, according to a BSF official.
Wrapped meticulously in yellow adhesive tape, the weapons' concealment method resembles that of illicit trafficking operations. This incident is the latest in the BSF's ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities along the border.
On Sunday, BSF personnel had uncovered a packet of heroin weighing 493 grams in the same vicinity, suggesting a persistent pattern. Notably, this narcotic package was also wrapped in yellow tape, integrated with a metal ring, possibly for easy transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- India-Pakistan border
- Punjab
- Amritsar
- heroin
- smuggling
- weapons
- recovery
- Roranwala Khurd
- village
ALSO READ
BSF Thwarts Major Smuggling Operation at Indo-Bangla Border
Chinese Scientist Arrested for Biological Material Smuggling at Detroit Airport
BSF Seizes Drone and Heroin in Bold Border Operations
Delhi Police Crack Down on Inter-State Cannabis Smuggling Syndicate
Police say the assailant in Graz school shooting was a 21-year-old Austrian man who used two weapons, reports AP.