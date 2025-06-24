Untangling the Signa Collapse: Austria's Legal Saga Unfolds
Austrian prosecutors have concluded their primary investigation into the collapse of Signa's property empire. The probe involves four areas, including founder Rene Benko's alleged actions and potential fraudulent activities. Signa is pursuing out-of-court settlements to address liabilities linked to its insolvency crisis.
Prosecutors in Austria have concluded their initial investigation into the Signa property empire's collapse, filing a report for potential prosecutions. The probe involves four separate areas, one of which scrutinizes Signa's founder, Rene Benko, and unnamed individuals for allegedly favoring a creditor with a 15 million euro repayment during insolvency.
Other strands include inquiries into suspected fraud related to a luxury chalet rental and a 17 million euro loan to Signa Holding. There are also accusations of inflated prices concerning a residential project in Vienna. Benko, detained since January, faces allegations of concealing assets from insolvency administrators and creditors but has denied wrongdoing.
Following its insolvency filing in November 2023, Signa has sought to mitigate fallout across its diverse holdings, including the iconic Chrysler Building and stakes in Selfridges. Recently, the company's insolvency administrators announced the initiation of out-of-court negotiations starting in October to prevent protracted legal battles and aim for settlements by end-2025.
