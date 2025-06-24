Strategic Diplomacy: India Engages China and Russia at SCO Meeting

In a bid to bolster regional security cooperation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng at the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries' Meeting in Beijing. The discussions aimed at strengthening multilateralism and addressing global uncertainties.

During the meet, Han Zheng reaffirmed China's commitment to working closely with other SCO member states. He emphasized the importance of upholding multilateral collaboration, the spirit of rule of law, and mutual benefit for ensuring stability. Doval's diplomacy extends beyond China as he also engaged in strategic talks with Aleksandr Venediktov, Russia's Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.

The dialogue with Russian officials focused on enhancing the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Both nations pledged to advance bilateral cooperation in line with their leaders' shared vision. Additionally, Doval held discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of his comprehensive diplomatic engagements at the SCO summit scheduled for later this year.

