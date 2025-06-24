Left Menu

Public Shaming Sparks Controversy in Jammu

A suspected thief in Jammu was publicly humiliated as police paraded him with a shoe garland on a vehicle. This act ignited a debate on law enforcement ethics, prompting a departmental inquiry. Social media criticism highlights concerns about human rights violations and the erosion of public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:14 IST
Public Shaming Sparks Controversy in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu witnessed a controversial spectacle as authorities paraded a suspected thief with a shoe garland on a police vehicle. This public shaming, linked to an ongoing investigation into a robbery gang, has sparked widespread debate on law enforcement ethics.

Social media erupted with criticism over the incident's legality, with many users accusing the police of 'jungle raj.' Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh has condemned the act as 'unprofessional' and mandated an inquiry. This marks the second such incident in Jammu this month, raising concerns about governance and human rights.

Reactions from influential figures, including Nasir Khuehami of the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, emphasize that actions like these compromise the integrity of policing. Critics argue that law enforcement should not equate to public spectacle, urging authorities to uphold justice without resorting to medieval practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

