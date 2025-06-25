Major Ammo Haul: Mizoram Police and BSF Snag Smuggler
Mizoram Police and the BSF conducted a joint operation to seize 3,008 live ammunition of 7.62 mm and arrested Lalawithanga, a resident of Aizawl. The seizure took place in Seling village, with a case registered under the Arms Act. Investigations continue.
In a significant operation, the Mizoram Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have successfully seized a substantial consignment of 7.62 mm live ammunition in the Aizawl district. The raid, which occurred on Tuesday at Seling village, approximately 36 km from Aizawl, was based on specific intelligence.
The operation resulted in the recovery of 3,008 rounds, valued at Rs 16.54 lakh, from a pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Lalawithanga from Zaungtui, Aizawl, was apprehended for transporting the illegal consignment.
Authorities also seized the vehicle used in the transportation. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act at the Bawngkawn police station, and further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
