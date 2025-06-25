Left Menu

Russian Forces Secure Yalta in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have seized control of the settlement of Yalta in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry through a state-run news agency. The report, however, remains unverified by independent sources such as Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:12 IST
Russian Forces Secure Yalta in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that their forces have taken control of Yalta, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was reported by the state-run RIA news agency on Wednesday.

Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the situation on the ground regarding the reported advancement of Russian forces in this area.

This news comes amid ongoing tensions and unresolved military confrontations between Russian and Ukrainian forces, highlighting the volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025