The Russian Defence Ministry announced that their forces have taken control of Yalta, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was reported by the state-run RIA news agency on Wednesday.

Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the situation on the ground regarding the reported advancement of Russian forces in this area.

This news comes amid ongoing tensions and unresolved military confrontations between Russian and Ukrainian forces, highlighting the volatile situation in the region.

