Russian Forces Secure Yalta in Eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have seized control of the settlement of Yalta in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry through a state-run news agency. The report, however, remains unverified by independent sources such as Reuters.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced that their forces have taken control of Yalta, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was reported by the state-run RIA news agency on Wednesday.
Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the situation on the ground regarding the reported advancement of Russian forces in this area.
This news comes amid ongoing tensions and unresolved military confrontations between Russian and Ukrainian forces, highlighting the volatile situation in the region.
