Ramaphosa Calls for United Push Toward Inclusive Economic Transformation

In a strong appeal to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all South Africans—across racial and class lines—to unite behind a shared national objective of economic transformation, inclusive growth, and broad-based participation. The President was speaking during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) oral reply session in Parliament on Wednesday, addressing questions on South Africa’s economic trajectory and the pace of transformation.

He emphasized that transformation should not be viewed as an obstacle to economic growth but rather as a central pillar to unlocking national prosperity.

“We must dispense with the false notion that we must make a choice between growth and transformation. Black economic empowerment is not only compatible with investment and growth but is essential to achieve broad-based growth and prosperity,” President Ramaphosa said.

Empowerment as a National Imperative

The President reaffirmed that Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) remains a core instrument in the state’s strategy to dismantle structural inequality and historic exclusion. Far from being a policy for the benefit of a few, Ramaphosa said it should be seen as a collective national mission aimed at healing past injustices and building a more inclusive society.

“This should be seen as a national project. All of us must be involved in this, including those who benefitted under the previous system. They must be seen to be actively involved in advancing the interests of all,” he said.

President Ramaphosa pointed out that transformation won’t occur organically in a society that was legally and economically engineered to favour a minority.

“To think that it will happen on its own, when in the past laws were passed to ensure that only a minority benefits, we would be deceiving ourselves. We must be very clear and deliberate to ensure equality becomes a reality,” he asserted.

Reviewing BBBEE for Greater Impact

Acknowledging that more needs to be done, the President confirmed that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) is currently undertaking a review of the country’s BBBEE measures. The goal is to align empowerment strategies with current government priorities, including:

Industrialisation

Inclusive economic growth

Localisation of production

Access to finance for black-owned enterprises

This review seeks to enhance the effectiveness of BBBEE policies by ensuring they are better tailored to emerging economic challenges and opportunities.

A Call for Shared Responsibility and Participation

The President was emphatic that economic transformation is not a zero-sum game, but a win-win for all South Africans. He stressed the need for cross-racial collaboration, where every South African—regardless of their background—contributes to and benefits from a more just and inclusive economic order.

“All hands—black and white—must be on deck to promote transformation in our country. Our economy was only structured for participation by a white minority… laws were even passed to prevent others from taking part.”

He further described transformation as an opportunity to “correct the injustices of our past,” as envisioned in the South African Constitution. He urged every citizen to seize this moment and participate in the journey toward a balanced and inclusive economy.

Transformation as a Unifier, Not Divider

In closing, President Ramaphosa highlighted that inclusive economic growth is essential to sustain social cohesion, stimulate investment, and reduce inequality. Failing to accelerate transformation, he warned, risks deepening inequality, increasing economic exclusion, and reversing the progress South Africa has already made.

“We are all given a chance to correct the injustices of our past. So, I call on all of us to join hands and embark on this process of transformation,” the President said.

His remarks serve as both a policy reaffirmation and a moral appeal—one that echoes the values of equality, justice, and solidarity enshrined in South Africa’s post-apartheid democratic vision.