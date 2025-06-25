Left Menu

Russian Tycoon Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Bitter Divorce Battle

Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Kroupeev received a suspended jail sentence in London for contempt of court, following non-compliance with legal orders in his multi-million-dollar divorce case. Accused of living a double life and subject to a freezing order on substantial assets, Kroupeev is embroiled in a complex legal battle with ex-wife Elena Kroupeeva.

A Russian oil tycoon has been handed a suspended 28-day prison sentence in absentia by a London court for contempt, due to repeated non-compliance with court rulings in his multi-million-dollar divorce proceedings.

The judge criticized Mikhail Kroupeev, chairman of energy company Gulfsands, for being 'arrogant' and 'disrespectful' towards both his ex-wife, Elena Kroupeeva, and the court system. Kroupeev resides in Cyprus and did not appear in court as ordered.

The divorce case involves a significant freezing order on Kroupeev's assets, valued at £38 million. His ex-wife alleges the discovery of his double life after over two decades prompted their separation. The case is entangled with substantial assets and international business interests.

