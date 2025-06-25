Russian Tycoon Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Bitter Divorce Battle
Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Kroupeev received a suspended jail sentence in London for contempt of court, following non-compliance with legal orders in his multi-million-dollar divorce case. Accused of living a double life and subject to a freezing order on substantial assets, Kroupeev is embroiled in a complex legal battle with ex-wife Elena Kroupeeva.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A Russian oil tycoon has been handed a suspended 28-day prison sentence in absentia by a London court for contempt, due to repeated non-compliance with court rulings in his multi-million-dollar divorce proceedings.
The judge criticized Mikhail Kroupeev, chairman of energy company Gulfsands, for being 'arrogant' and 'disrespectful' towards both his ex-wife, Elena Kroupeeva, and the court system. Kroupeev resides in Cyprus and did not appear in court as ordered.
The divorce case involves a significant freezing order on Kroupeev's assets, valued at £38 million. His ex-wife alleges the discovery of his double life after over two decades prompted their separation. The case is entangled with substantial assets and international business interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Controversial Tariffs Amid Legal Battles
High Court Victory: Aircraft Leasing Companies Win Legal Battle
Hollywood Giants Launch Legal Battle Against AI Innovator Midjourney
Controversial Deportation Case: The Legal Battle of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Fight for Election Transparency: Jairam Ramesh's Legal Battle in Supreme Court