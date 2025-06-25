Nepal's Former PM Madhav Released on Bail Amid Land Scandal

A Nepalese court on Wednesday granted bail to former Prime Minister Madhav Nepal, requiring a bond of NRs 3.5 million. He stands accused in a major land misappropriation case linked with Patanjali Yogpeeth.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has charged Nepal and 93 others, citing their involvement in a controversial land deal with Patanjali Yogpeeth, an Indian conglomerate. The deal allegedly bypassed land ceiling laws under governmental exemption.

Patanjali has refuted the allegations, claiming adherence to Nepalese laws. The scandal, recalling Madhav Nepal's tenure in 2009, has stripped him of his parliamentary membership following the chargesheet filing.

