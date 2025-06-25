Left Menu

Nepal's Former PM Madhav Released on Bail Amid Land Scandal

A Nepalese court has released former Prime Minister Madhav Nepal on a bail bond of NRs 3.5 million. Accused in a land misappropriation case linked to Patanjali Yogpeeth, Nepal and 93 others face charges from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:52 IST
Nepal's Former PM Madhav Released on Bail Amid Land Scandal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A Nepalese court on Wednesday granted bail to former Prime Minister Madhav Nepal, requiring a bond of NRs 3.5 million. He stands accused in a major land misappropriation case linked with Patanjali Yogpeeth.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has charged Nepal and 93 others, citing their involvement in a controversial land deal with Patanjali Yogpeeth, an Indian conglomerate. The deal allegedly bypassed land ceiling laws under governmental exemption.

Patanjali has refuted the allegations, claiming adherence to Nepalese laws. The scandal, recalling Madhav Nepal's tenure in 2009, has stripped him of his parliamentary membership following the chargesheet filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025