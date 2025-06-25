Auto Giants Clash with Traffic Safety Regulator over Stifled Innovation

In a significant confrontation, leading automakers including General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai have expressed strong disapproval of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, represented by CEO John Bozzella, the agency is accused of hindering progress within the auto sector.

Bozzella's testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives pointed to the NHTSA's problematic relationship with the auto industry, outdated safety regulations, and a glaring absence of a strategic plan for emerging technologies, all of which are stifling innovation. This impasse is seen as a threat to the United States' standing as a leader in global automotive innovation.

The alliance called for significant reforms and emphasized the need to repeal, revise, or update numerous regulatory standards. The goal is to modernize the regulatory environment to encourage technological advancement and sustain U.S. leadership in the global automobile market.

(With inputs from agencies.)