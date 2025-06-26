U.S. Emphasizes Red Lines on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The United States has firmly stated that nuclear enrichment and weaponization by Iran are critical red lines, according to remarks by President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to CNBC on Wednesday. Witkoff stressed the importance of preventing nuclear proliferation in the region.

"We can't have weaponization," Witkoff asserted. He pointed out that such actions could destabilize the entire region, prompting other countries to seek nuclear arms themselves, a scenario deemed unacceptable by Washington.

Despite these challenges, Witkoff conveyed hope that a comprehensive peace agreement with Tehran might still be achievable, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the Middle East.

