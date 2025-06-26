Empowering Through Guidance: Andhra Pradesh Launches P4 Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on an ambitious campaign to uplift the underprivileged through the innovative 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' initiative. This initiative aims to harness the Public Private People Partnership model to eliminate poverty by connecting affluent leaders with economically disadvantaged families.

At a recent meeting with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Vijayawada, Naidu announced plans to personally approach top corporate executives across India to enlist their support in this unique endeavor. The program envisions the affluent top 10 percent of society mentoring the bottom 20 percent, providing not only financial resources but also guidance, advice, and empowerment measures.

With the establishment of a dedicated call center for daily monitoring, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for regular audits and constructive feedback. Special events featuring industrialists, NRIs, and celebrities will be organized to further engage potential participants, while continuous surveys will assess improvements in beneficiary families' living standards.

