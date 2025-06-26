Left Menu

Arunachal's Legislative Learning Leap

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stressed the importance of continuous learning for legislators in Arunachal Pradesh. He urged MLAs to deepen their governance knowledge to better serve the public. An orientation programme was held to enhance legislative understanding and effectiveness, organized with support from PRIDE and Lok Sabha secretariat.

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, has highlighted the critical need for continuous education among state legislators to improve their governance capacities.

During the inaugural session of a two-day orientation programme at the state Legislative Assembly, Mein emphasized that MLAs must internalize both the aspirations of their constituencies and the state. As the key legislative body, the Assembly is responsible for transforming these aspirations into actionable policies.

He called for a deeper understanding of the legislative process, urging members to become familiar with House rules, question formulation, and private member resolutions. The initiative, organized in partnership with PRIDE and the Lok Sabha secretariat, aimed to fortify legislative roles and was praised by various officials.

