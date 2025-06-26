Mizoram's Massive Drug Destruction Marks Global Anti-Drug Day

On International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics department, along with local police, obliterated narcotic substances valued at over Rs 34 crore. The significant destruction aimed to spotlight ongoing efforts against drug misuse and trafficking.

The primary event was held at Muallungthu near Aizawl, where the Excise and Narcotics department demolished drugs worth Rs 20.24 crore. Attendees included T Lalhlimpuia, a legislator from the Zoram People's Movement, who witnessed the destruction of substantial quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

Simultaneously, Mizoram police, supported by the CID and Aizawl District Executive Force, annihilated additional narcotics at Zoram Medical College using an incinerator, totaling Rs 13.79 crore. Deputy Inspector General of Police Dingluaia motivated officers to intensify anti-drug endeavors. Awareness campaigns were set throughout the state.