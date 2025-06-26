Left Menu

Tragedy of Love: Man Beaten to Death by Family Over Marriage

Amit, a 30-year-old man, was allegedly beaten to death by his family for marrying Anita, an orchestra dancer, against their wishes. Despite moving to Delhi, tensions rose upon their return. Anita was also attacked. A murder case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man named Amit was allegedly killed by his family members after returning home with his wife, Anita, a stage dancer he married in 2022 against their wishes. The police reported the incident on Thursday.

Amit and Anita had moved to Delhi after their marriage was strongly opposed by Amit's family, particularly his mother, Meera Devi, and siblings. The couple returned to their native village on Wednesday evening, hoping to reconcile. However, a violent altercation erupted, resulting in Amit being assaulted with sticks and rods.

Amit sustained severe head injuries and died on the way to the hospital. Anita, who tried to intervene, was also injured. A case of murder has been filed based on Anita's complaint, and four family members are currently in custody for questioning as the investigation continues.

