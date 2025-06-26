Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine Engage in Another Prisoner Swap

Russia and Ukraine have conducted another prisoner-of-war exchange, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency. The swap involved an equal number of prisoners, although the exact figures remain undisclosed, according to RIA news agency.

  • Russia

Amid ongoing tensions, Russia and Ukraine have once again engaged in a prisoner-of-war exchange. The swap was confirmed by Russia's state TASS news agency, which cited an unnamed source on Thursday.

The exchange reportedly involved an equal number of prisoners from both sides. However, the exact number of soldiers exchanged has not been disclosed, reflecting the confidential nature of such operations.

This marks another chapter in the complex relations between the two nations as they continue to navigate the geopolitical landscape marked by hostilities over recent years.

