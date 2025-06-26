Russian troops have seized the village of Shevchenko in eastern Ukraine, home to a valuable lithium deposit, following intense clashes with Ukrainian forces, a Russian-backed official reported on Thursday.

Situated in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Moscow against international objections, Shevchenko's capture underscores Russia's strategic interests. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the takeover, with open-source maps corroborating Russian control.

Lithium, essential for modern technologies, remains at the center of the conflict. Plans to develop the deposit hinge on stabilization, while Ukraine and its Western allies reject the annexation as illegal.

