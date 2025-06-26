Russian Troops Seize Ukrainian Village Over Lithium Riches
Russian forces have taken control of Shevchenko, a village in eastern Ukraine known for its lithium deposit. The occupation signifies strategic interests, with the Russian-backed administration eyeing future development. The annexation, amid significant resistance, is criticized as illegal by Ukraine and Western allies.
Russian troops have seized the village of Shevchenko in eastern Ukraine, home to a valuable lithium deposit, following intense clashes with Ukrainian forces, a Russian-backed official reported on Thursday.
Situated in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Moscow against international objections, Shevchenko's capture underscores Russia's strategic interests. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the takeover, with open-source maps corroborating Russian control.
Lithium, essential for modern technologies, remains at the center of the conflict. Plans to develop the deposit hinge on stabilization, while Ukraine and its Western allies reject the annexation as illegal.
