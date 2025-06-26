Left Menu

Delhi Police's Major Drug Bust: Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada's Impact

The Delhi Police concluded their anti-narcotics drive, Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada, by destroying 1,629 kilograms of drugs valued at Rs 3,274 crore. This event coincided with the International Day Against Drug Abuse. Various drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, and heroin, were incinerated in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:47 IST
The Delhi Police have wrapped up their drug eradication initiative, the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada,' by incinerating 1,629 kilograms of confiscated narcotics worth over Rs 3,274 crore.

This massive operation coincided with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and was conducted at Biotic Waste Solutions in Jahangirpuri, with high-ranking officials in attendance.

The operation saw extensive raids and heightened awareness campaigns, culminating in the seizure of significant drug caches, preventive detentions, and financial asset appropriations from traffickers, emphasizing the city's firm stance against narcotics.

