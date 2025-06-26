Left Menu

Crackdown in Sidgora: Police Nab 10 Notorious Miscreants

Ten individuals involved in criminal activities like snatching and extortion were arrested by police in the Sidgora area. Prompted by complaints of stunt biking, the authorities carried out a drive resulting in the seizure of weapons and stolen items, curbing local crime effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A swift operation in Sidgora by local police has resulted in the arrest of ten suspects allegedly involved in extortion, snatching, and other crimes.

This crackdown comes after authorities received numerous complaints about dangerous stunt biking in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police, East Singhbhum, Piyush Pandey, delegated the task of investigation and action to Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish, who promptly formed a dedicated police team.

During an extensive two-day operation, law enforcement officials seized weapons and stolen goods, capturing individuals with a history of criminal offenses. The police drive aims to restore safety and order in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

