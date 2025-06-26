Disillusioned Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a significant move, six Naxalites with a collective bounty of Rs 10 lakh on their heads have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The group, including figures like Dhanaay Halami and Sukay alias Roshni Poyam, laid down their arms before the Border Security Force and local police, citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology.

The surrender was largely attributed to the state government's new and effective rehabilitation policy, which impressed the former rebels. Over 110 Maoists have surrendered in the district to date, signaling a turning tide in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)