Disillusioned Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh
Six Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, carrying a total bounty of Rs 10 lakh, have surrendered to authorities. They cited dissatisfaction with Maoist ideologies and lauded the state's rehabilitation policies. Among them, Dhanaay Halami possessed a Rs 5 lakh bounty. The state promises further support under its rehabilitation scheme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, six Naxalites with a collective bounty of Rs 10 lakh on their heads have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.
The group, including figures like Dhanaay Halami and Sukay alias Roshni Poyam, laid down their arms before the Border Security Force and local police, citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology.
The surrender was largely attributed to the state government's new and effective rehabilitation policy, which impressed the former rebels. Over 110 Maoists have surrendered in the district to date, signaling a turning tide in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Corridor: A Path to Rehabilitation
Maharashtra CM Prioritizes Hill Slum Rehabilitation Policy
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Rhino Conservation Initiative with New Rehabilitation Areas
Empowering Change: Wick-Making Machines for Rehabilitation
Cabinet approves Rs 5,940-crore revised Jharia Master Plan for rehabilitation: I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.