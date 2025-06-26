Left Menu

Disillusioned Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Six Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, carrying a total bounty of Rs 10 lakh, have surrendered to authorities. They cited dissatisfaction with Maoist ideologies and lauded the state's rehabilitation policies. Among them, Dhanaay Halami possessed a Rs 5 lakh bounty. The state promises further support under its rehabilitation scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:42 IST
Disillusioned Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, six Naxalites with a collective bounty of Rs 10 lakh on their heads have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The group, including figures like Dhanaay Halami and Sukay alias Roshni Poyam, laid down their arms before the Border Security Force and local police, citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology.

The surrender was largely attributed to the state government's new and effective rehabilitation policy, which impressed the former rebels. Over 110 Maoists have surrendered in the district to date, signaling a turning tide in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025