Maharashtra's Language Debate: Hindi in Schools Sparks Controversy
Maharashtra is witnessing a language debate after a government order mandates Hindi education for Classes 1-5 in Marathi and English medium schools. Sharad Pawar emphasizes it's unnecessary for young students, citing the importance of the mother tongue. Protests led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are scheduled against this imposition.
The language debate in Maharashtra has intensified following a government directive mandating the teaching of Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1-5. NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar expressed concerns about imposing Hindi on young students, particularly in Classes 1-4, emphasizing the importance of their mother tongue during these formative years.
Pawar highlighted that, while 55 percent of the Indian population speaks Hindi, it should not overshadow regional languages in early education. The government's order includes a provision allowing schools to choose another Indian language if at least 20 students per grade express interest, with options for online learning or the appointment of a new teacher.
Protests are brewing as Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) respectively, plan demonstrations on July 7 and 5. They argue that the order undermines Marathi culture, calling it a 'language emergency' and urging a collective political response to prevent the imposition of Hindi.
