Justice Sought After Kolkata Campus Crime

A college student in Kolkata alleges rape by two seniors and a former student. Authorities arrested the three accused after the incident reportedly occurred on June 25. Legal proceedings are underway, while medical examinations for the victim are in process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events, a college student in Kolkata has accused two of her seniors and a former student of the institution of rape. The incident reportedly took place within the campus premises on the evening of June 25.

Authorities have swiftly acted by arresting the three suspects on Thursday night. The allegations came to light when the victim lodged a formal complaint with the Kasba Police Station, prompting immediate police action, according to an official statement.

As legal proceedings advance, the police have confirmed that the accused will be presented before a court. Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing necessary medical tests as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

