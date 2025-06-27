Left Menu

Suspect Charged in Foiled Taylor Swift Concert Terror Plot

German prosecutors charge Mohammad A for aiding a thwarted plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Austria. The suspect allegedly supported the Islamic State and assisted in preparing for the attack. Three arrests were made in Austria, leading to the concert cancellations in Vienna last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:51 IST
German prosecutors have filed charges against a suspect accused of aiding a failed plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Austria last year. The three planned concerts in Vienna were canceled in early August following the discovery of the plot, resulting in three arrests by Austrian authorities.

The charged individual, a young Syrian identified as Mohammad A, faces accusations of supporting a foreign terrorist organization and preparing for a significant act of violence, as per a statement from federal prosecutors. His involvement allegedly included supporting the Islamic State's ideology and maintaining contact with an associate in Austria who aimed to target one of Swift's concerts.

Prosecutors claim that Mohammad A assisted by translating bomb-making instructions from Arabic and facilitating online communication with an IS member. Additionally, he allegedly provided a text for an allegiance oath to IS, which his Austrian acquaintance used to join the group. The court is now responsible for determining whether to proceed with a trial.

