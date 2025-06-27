Left Menu

Court Quashes Cases Against Ex-CM Bommai Over Protest Remarks

The Karnataka High Court dismissed two criminal cases against BJP's Basavaraj Bommai for alleged objectionable remarks targeting the Waqf Board and state government during a protest. The court found the accusations too vague, lacking legal substance, and quashed the proceedings as an abuse of legal process.

The Karnataka High Court has set aside two criminal cases against BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. These cases stemmed from allegations of objectionable remarks he made during a protest, criticizing the Waqf Board and the state's handling of encroachment issues involving farmers' and temple properties.

In his judgment, Justice S R Krishna Kumar upheld Bommai's request to dismiss the proceedings initiated by Shiggaon police, which accused him under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The section addresses promoting enmity between groups based on religion or race.

While the prosecution argued that video evidence suggested Bommai's culpability, the court found the complaints lacked specificity and substance. Citing higher court precedents, the judge ruled that pursuing these charges would constitute a misuse of the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

