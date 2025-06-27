Court Quashes Cases Against Ex-CM Bommai Over Protest Remarks

The Karnataka High Court has set aside two criminal cases against BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. These cases stemmed from allegations of objectionable remarks he made during a protest, criticizing the Waqf Board and the state's handling of encroachment issues involving farmers' and temple properties.

In his judgment, Justice S R Krishna Kumar upheld Bommai's request to dismiss the proceedings initiated by Shiggaon police, which accused him under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The section addresses promoting enmity between groups based on religion or race.

While the prosecution argued that video evidence suggested Bommai's culpability, the court found the complaints lacked specificity and substance. Citing higher court precedents, the judge ruled that pursuing these charges would constitute a misuse of the legal system.

