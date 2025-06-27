Assam Tightens Grip on Aadhaar Issuance to Combat Illegal Immigration
The Assam government considers stricter Aadhaar card issuance regulations for adults to combat illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The move, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to ensure thorough checks before granting Aadhaar cards, enhancing the state's ability to detect and deport illegal immigrants.
The Assam government is set to tighten Aadhaar card issuance rules for adults, a strategy aimed at curbing illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the proposal suggests comprehensive verification processes before issuing Aadhaar cards, a move expected to be decided soon by the Cabinet.
Sarma highlighted that almost all adults in Assam currently possess Aadhaar cards. Therefore, any new application will undergo rigorous scrutiny, and only the District Commissioner will have the authority to approve issuance. This new policy is designed to prevent illegal immigrants from acquiring Aadhaar cards, thereby streamlining their identification and deportation.
In a Cabinet meeting, additional decisions included land allotment under 'Basundhara 3.0' to various cultural and educational institutions and reserving zilla parishad leadership roles for women and certain community groups. Amendments were also passed for autonomous councils of Moran and Matak communities, restricting voting rights to community members.
