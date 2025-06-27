Jewellery Heist: Two Arrested, Stolen Valuables Recovered
Two individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district with stolen jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh. The duo had previously escaped with jewellery valued at Rs 30 lakh. A special investigation team, tracing their origins to Visakhapatnam and Ganjam, successfully recovered the valuables.
- Country:
- India
Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district have arrested two individuals connected to a significant jewellery heist, recovering items worth approximately Rs 13 lakh. The arrests took place after a special investigation team was deployed to apprehend them.
The suspects were linked to a theft that occurred on June 21, where ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh were stolen from a jeweller in Lesligang. Acting on intelligence, law enforcement apprehended the pair at Ladi village, where they had been residing in a rented house.
Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan reported the capture of 135 gm of gold and 1,150 gm of other valuable ornaments from the suspects. The arrested individuals are allegedly from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Ganjam, Odisha, highlighting the cross-state nature of their criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- jewellery
- arrest
- heist
- Palamu
- Jharkhand
- investigation
- gold
- ornaments
- Visakhapatnam
- Ganjam
ALSO READ
Massive Rs 2,700 Crore Fraud Investigation: ED Cracks Down on Nexa Evergreen
Tragedy in Tuljapur: Teen's Suicide Sparks Investigation
Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Outcry and Calls for Investigation
Fiery Plane Crash Shocks Meghaninagar, Investigation Underway
Trump vs. Newsom: A Political Clash in the Golden State