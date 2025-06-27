Jewellery Heist: Two Arrested, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district have arrested two individuals connected to a significant jewellery heist, recovering items worth approximately Rs 13 lakh. The arrests took place after a special investigation team was deployed to apprehend them.

The suspects were linked to a theft that occurred on June 21, where ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh were stolen from a jeweller in Lesligang. Acting on intelligence, law enforcement apprehended the pair at Ladi village, where they had been residing in a rented house.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan reported the capture of 135 gm of gold and 1,150 gm of other valuable ornaments from the suspects. The arrested individuals are allegedly from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Ganjam, Odisha, highlighting the cross-state nature of their criminal activities.

