Debate Over Constitution's 'Secular' and 'Socialist' Words from Emergency Era

An ongoing debate concerning the words "secular" and "socialist" in India's Constitution, added during the Emergency period, has garnered support from Union Minister Jitendra Singh and RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. The discourse highlights opinions on democratic preservation while criticizing Congress's historical actions during and before India's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST
In a fresh wave of debate surrounding India's constitutional language, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has backed the RSS's call for a re-evaluation of the terms "secular" and "socialist" in the Preamble. These words, introduced during the Emergency, are being scrutinized for their divergence from Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar's original draft.

Addressing a recent event marking 50 years since the Emergency, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asserted that these terms were injected into the Constitution while fundamental rights were suppressed. Singh, echoing similar views, implied that any right-minded citizen would support their removal to uphold constitutional sanctity.

Criticism also targeted Congress for its historical stance on independence, suggesting that genuine demands for freedom arose late and aligned with escalating sentiments post-Bhagat Singh's execution. The discontent extends beyond past events, scrutinizing current implications on democratic values and legislative provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

