CPI(M) Criticizes Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of Polls

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has opposed the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. They argue that this process places undue burdens on voters and could disenfranchise certain groups ahead of upcoming elections.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, labeling the process as extensive and potentially harmful as the state approaches elections.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, CPI(M) Politburo member Nilotpal Basu argued that the revision— which demands voters to validate their status—places excessive responsibility on individuals, risking the removal of bona fide voters.

Basu further criticized the timing and nature of the exercise, likening it to the controversial NRC, and cautioned against possible disenfranchisement. The CPI(M) calls for halting the revision to ensure voters' rights are protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

