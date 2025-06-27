Sri Lanka's Arrest of Indian Fishermen: A Legacy of Emergency Era Decisions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the current challenges faced by Indian fishermen due to decades-old agreements made during India's Emergency period. These decisions, he noted, were made without parliamentary debate, just as an uninhabited island, Katchatheevu, was ceded to Sri Lanka under a 1974 maritime agreement.

Jaishankar commended the determination of India's democratic spirit, emphasizing that these bygone decisions continue to affect Tamil Nadu's communities. He linked the historical context to today's political dynamics, critiquing the Congress for past actions while rallying support for democratic empowerment.

During an event marking the Emergency's 50th anniversary, Jaishankar urged vigilance against history repeating itself, asserting that India needs an empowered public to avoid future autocratic decisions. He praised the nation's democratic resilience and underscored the need for remembering the lessons from this contentious era.

