Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Arrest of Indian Fishermen: A Legacy of Emergency Era Decisions

Sri Lanka's arrest of Indian fishermen is rooted in a 1970s agreement made during India's Emergency. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the lack of parliamentary debate at that time, emphasizing the lasting effects on Tamil Nadu. He underscored the importance of democratic empowerment to prevent future crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:54 IST
Sri Lanka's Arrest of Indian Fishermen: A Legacy of Emergency Era Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the current challenges faced by Indian fishermen due to decades-old agreements made during India's Emergency period. These decisions, he noted, were made without parliamentary debate, just as an uninhabited island, Katchatheevu, was ceded to Sri Lanka under a 1974 maritime agreement.

Jaishankar commended the determination of India's democratic spirit, emphasizing that these bygone decisions continue to affect Tamil Nadu's communities. He linked the historical context to today's political dynamics, critiquing the Congress for past actions while rallying support for democratic empowerment.

During an event marking the Emergency's 50th anniversary, Jaishankar urged vigilance against history repeating itself, asserting that India needs an empowered public to avoid future autocratic decisions. He praised the nation's democratic resilience and underscored the need for remembering the lessons from this contentious era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025