London Sword Rampage: Murderer Jailed for 40 Years

Marcus Arduini Monzo was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years for killing a 14-year-old boy and attacking others in a sword rampage in London. Despite claims of cannabis-induced psychosis, Monzo was convicted of murder, with the judge acknowledging his mental health issues by reducing the sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A London court on Friday sentenced Marcus Arduini Monzo to a minimum of 40 years in prison for a violent rampage that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy, Daniel Anjorin. The spree of violence took place over a 20-minute period in Hainault, east London, last year.

Monzo's actions involved assaulting several individuals, including law enforcement officials, and culminated in the near decapitation of Anjorin. Prosecutors revealed that Monzo's violence began with the killing and skinning of his cat before he attacked a pedestrian with his van and sword.

Despite Monzo's defense citing cannabis-induced psychosis, the jury found him guilty of murder. The judge reduced his sentence to 40 years, acknowledging Monzo's mental health issues and previous good character, but stressed that intoxication offered no legal defense for his actions.

