London Sword Rampage: Murderer Jailed for 40 Years

A London court on Friday sentenced Marcus Arduini Monzo to a minimum of 40 years in prison for a violent rampage that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy, Daniel Anjorin. The spree of violence took place over a 20-minute period in Hainault, east London, last year.

Monzo's actions involved assaulting several individuals, including law enforcement officials, and culminated in the near decapitation of Anjorin. Prosecutors revealed that Monzo's violence began with the killing and skinning of his cat before he attacked a pedestrian with his van and sword.

Despite Monzo's defense citing cannabis-induced psychosis, the jury found him guilty of murder. The judge reduced his sentence to 40 years, acknowledging Monzo's mental health issues and previous good character, but stressed that intoxication offered no legal defense for his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)