Interstate Arms Syndicate Bust: Arrest in Sewri
Ajay Kumar Diwakar from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Sewri, Mumbai, with three pistols and ten cartridges. The crime branch apprehended him following a tip-off, suspecting his involvement in an interstate illegal arms syndicate. Diwakar has been booked under the Arms Act, and further investigations are underway.
In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have apprehended a 24-year-old man in the Sewri area, seizing three pistols and ten cartridges. The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Diwakar from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was detained following a tip-off to the crime branch.
The operation unfolded near the Dockyard on Thursday, where law enforcement officials laid a trap and intercepted Diwakar. A search revealed three high-quality indigenous pistols, complete with magazines and live rounds, all discovered in his possession.
According to officials, Diwakar intended to sell the weapons in the city, suggesting his connection to a larger interstate illegal arms syndicate. He now faces charges under the Arms Act, and investigations are ongoing to unearth more about the syndicate's operation.
