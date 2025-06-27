Left Menu

Interstate Arms Syndicate Bust: Arrest in Sewri

Ajay Kumar Diwakar from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Sewri, Mumbai, with three pistols and ten cartridges. The crime branch apprehended him following a tip-off, suspecting his involvement in an interstate illegal arms syndicate. Diwakar has been booked under the Arms Act, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:41 IST
Interstate Arms Syndicate Bust: Arrest in Sewri
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have apprehended a 24-year-old man in the Sewri area, seizing three pistols and ten cartridges. The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Diwakar from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was detained following a tip-off to the crime branch.

The operation unfolded near the Dockyard on Thursday, where law enforcement officials laid a trap and intercepted Diwakar. A search revealed three high-quality indigenous pistols, complete with magazines and live rounds, all discovered in his possession.

According to officials, Diwakar intended to sell the weapons in the city, suggesting his connection to a larger interstate illegal arms syndicate. He now faces charges under the Arms Act, and investigations are ongoing to unearth more about the syndicate's operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025