Interstate Arms Syndicate Bust: Arrest in Sewri

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have apprehended a 24-year-old man in the Sewri area, seizing three pistols and ten cartridges. The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Diwakar from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was detained following a tip-off to the crime branch.

The operation unfolded near the Dockyard on Thursday, where law enforcement officials laid a trap and intercepted Diwakar. A search revealed three high-quality indigenous pistols, complete with magazines and live rounds, all discovered in his possession.

According to officials, Diwakar intended to sell the weapons in the city, suggesting his connection to a larger interstate illegal arms syndicate. He now faces charges under the Arms Act, and investigations are ongoing to unearth more about the syndicate's operation.

